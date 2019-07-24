ABC Reporter on Mueller Hearing: ‘Impeachment’s Over’ (VIDEO)

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran said on Wednesday that the movement to impeach President Donald Trump is over, after Robert Mueller testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Impeachment’s over,” Moran told George Stephanopoulos in a video posted by GOP War Room, “I don’t think Nancy Pelosi is going to stand for her member bringing forth something that is going to obviously lose in the Senate, lose with the American public. And the problem with Mueller’s testimony on this issue is that he had to carry the ball for them in some way, whether he wanted to or not. At least by being a rigorous, strong, rock-solid prosecutor and instead he looked like someone who slowed a step or two.” – READ MORE

