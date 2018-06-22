True Pundit

ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd about immigration at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

What the ABC tweet fails to note, however, is the context of Trump’s statement — namely, that he was talking about violent MS-13 gang members, not all illegal immigrants.

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1009658892358303744

“MS-13 gangs — we have taken them out of our country by the thousands,” Trump told the crowd. “And these countries that send them back, we’re putting in legislation. We’re not giving them any more aid when they send people up. They’re sending, and they’re not sending their best, that I can tell you — and we’re sending them the hell back.”

On Wednesday, ABC issued an apology after it ran a graphic that falsely stated that Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager, pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaugter.- READ MORE

'This tweet from ABC is very dishonest.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
