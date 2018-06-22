ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd about immigration at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

"We're sending them the hell back!" Despite signing an executive order to end the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents, Pres. Trump doubled down on his hardline immigration rhetoric at a campaign rally in Minnesota. https://t.co/CssGU8MC4m pic.twitter.com/1ccIEF3SK1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2018

What the ABC tweet fails to note, however, is the context of Trump’s statement — namely, that he was talking about violent MS-13 gang members, not all illegal immigrants.

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1009658892358303744

“MS-13 gangs — we have taken them out of our country by the thousands,” Trump told the crowd. “And these countries that send them back, we’re putting in legislation. We’re not giving them any more aid when they send people up. They’re sending, and they’re not sending their best, that I can tell you — and we’re sending them the hell back.”

Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/c0XOk1btEQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

On Wednesday, ABC issued an apology after it ran a graphic that falsely stated that Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager, pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaugter.- READ MORE

