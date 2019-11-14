ABC News still hasn’t explained why it protected Jeffrey Epstein or why it retaliated against the alleged whistleblower

It has been eight days since the public first learned from a leaked video of journalist Amy Robach that ABC News executives in 2016 spiked her reporting on high-powered, globe-trotting pedophile Jeffery Epstein and his network of well-connected sexual predators.

It has been seven days since the public first learned that ABC conspired with CBS News to have an individual fired from her job with the latter because ABC suspected that she is the one who leaked the video.

It has been five days since the public first heard from the fired CBS producer, Ashley Bianco, that she was not the individual responsible for leaking ABC’s archival footage of Robach.

It has been one day since the public first learned that ABC is still hunting for the real leaker, who is apparently still employed by the network, and that top executives are reportedly “freaking out” over the anonymous employee’s secret identity.

n all this time, ABC has refused to provide the public with a credible or reasonable explanation for any of its actions. The news network has yet to explain, beyond offering dubious boilerplate statements about “editorial standards” (difficult to swallow, given how this, this, and this apparently met ABC’s rigorous “editorial standards”), why it “quashed” Robach’s reporting on Epstein, even though she claims she had plane logs, pictures, and “everything” for the story.

And the news network has yet to explain why it is putting so much more effort into flushing out the leaker, going so far as to get a rival network to fire one of its own employees, than it ever put into flushing out the alleged head of a global network of child sexual abusers. – READ MORE