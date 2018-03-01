ABC News silent after more than 30,000 calls over ‘View’ star Joy Behar’s ‘anti-Christian bigotry’

ABC has received at least 30,000 calls since the Media Research Center began a campaign to hold “View” co-hosts accountable for spewing “anti-Christian bigotry,” but it doesn’t look like the network plans to take action.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar mocked Vice President Pence’s Christian faith earlier this month on “The View,” and MRC President Brent Bozell published an open letter to ABC News calling for an apology.

ABC had received 30,588 calls as of Wednesday morning, and angry viewers have also reached out to the chat show’s advertisers, including Clorox, Gerber, Oreo and Home Advisor. The advertisers have received no fewer than 6,000 calls, according to the MRC.

The MRC, which says it’s “America’s leading media watchdog in documenting, exposing and neutralizing liberal media bias,” posted contact information for 14 of the ABC News program’s advertisers as well as the president of ABC. – READ MORE

