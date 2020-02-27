ABC News Reporter: We ‘Don’t Give’ Trump ‘Credit’ For Good Things. ABC Suspends Him.

ABC News suspended one of their top reporters on Wednesday after an undercover sting video was released that showed him admitting that the network misinforms voters and does not give President Donald Trump credit for good things that he does.

Political correspondent David Wright was captured making the remarks in undercover videos that were released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

“We don’t hold him to account. We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do,” Wright said, later adding, “I feel terrible about it. I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed, and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear.”

“With Trump, we’re interested in three things: the outrage of the day, the investigation, and of the palace intrigue of who’s backstabbing whom,” Wright continued. “Beyond that, we don’t really cover the guy … ‘Who’s he throwing out of the White House today?’ or ‘Who’s blowing the whistle and stabbing him in the back?’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --