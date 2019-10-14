ABC News Airs U.S. Gun Range Video, Calling It a Syrian War Zone — Twice (VIDEO)

ABC News on Monday removed a video which the network presented as Turkish military forces attacking Kurdish fighters in northern Syria — amid reports that the footage may, in fact, be from a U.S. gun demonstration.

The footage, which ABC News purported was of an attack on the border town of Tal Abyad, was aired Sunday on World News Tonight and Good Morning America on Monday morning. However, a comparison by Gizmodo shows the video was captured at Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky back in 2017.

“[I]t’s clear that the videos are the same,” said the website.

On Sunday, ABC News anchor Tom Llamas aired some of the footage, reporting that it showed “the situation rapidly spiraling out of control in northern Syria.” – READ MORE