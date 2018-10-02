ABC Misleads Viewers by Not Mentioning ‘Hero’ Who Cornered Flake Is Soros-Funded Democrat Operative

Monday morning ABC and CBS reported on the two women who cornered Republican Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator as he was going to the Judiciary Committee vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. While CBS This Morning briefly mentioned one of these women, Ana Maria Archila, was a liberal activist, ABC’s Good Morning America completely avoided that fact. Both networks joined the rest of the media in hailing Archila as a “hero” and “survivor” instead of a partisan with a politically motivated agenda.

On GMA Monday, correspondent Mary Bruce briefly mentioned the incident, but did not identify Archila’s politics. Instead she simply called the liberal activist a “protester:”

This tough confrontation between a protester and Republican Senator Jeff Flake set the wheels in motion for that surprise deal. The protester begging him to hold out for an FBI investigation into Judge Kavanaugh.

But on the weekend edition of Good Morning America, the network spent more time on the story, even having Archila on the program with anchors Paula Faris and Dan Harris, who credited her with “swaying” Flake’s decision to give Democrats what they wanted by delaying the full vote.

Calling her a “survivor of sexual assault” and a “tearful woman,” Faris completely avoided mentioning Archila was a radical liberal activist for a Soros-funded group. She only asked Archila three questions, ending the interview by asking if she would be persuaded by the FBI investigation results, even if they cleared Kavanaugh’s name. But even after Archila blatantly admitted that nothing would change her mind on Kavanaugh, Faris didn’t press her on her bias, only referring to her an “activist” for sexual assault victims.- READ MORE

Here lies the problem with Jeff Flake and Republicans like him: Desiring civility is a fine thing, but it cannot replace your desire for liberty.

There’s a great quote from the poker movie “Rounders”: “If you can’t spot the sucker in the first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker.” Time and time again, Sen. Jeff Flake has allowed the left to use him as a tool to advance their agenda.

Flake’s desire to be accepted and loved by the left all too often ends with him knifing conservatives in the back. Repeated attempts to be liked by his enemies has now morphed into Flake working against the small-government ideals he once claimed to champion.

Flake: "Not a chance" I would have called for Kavanaugh investigation if I was running for reelection https://t.co/14QzosCZxt pic.twitter.com/si3w52c1BY — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2018

Flake didn’t delay Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation vote out of some sense of higher moral duty. Giving the FBI another week to take the same sworn statements we already have on record isn’t going to move anyone a single step closer to determining if Kavanaugh assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. For all his weakness, Flake knows this. For all his flaws, Flake is not an idiot. Well, not entirely.

I say “not entirely” because he seems to miss an essential awareness of reality. Flake is constantly being played for a fool by the left because he relates to the leftist’s desire to live in a world of make-believe. He thinks there can be some “return to civility” in Washington. If he can just shine enough Democrat shoes, pick up their dry-cleaning, or maroon himself on an island with enough of them, then all will be nice and civil.- READ MORE