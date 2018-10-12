ABC Legal Analyst Sunny Hostin Argues Against Due Process: ‘A Woman’s Word is Enough!’

The View co-host and ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin made an outrageous argument on Thursday’s show that should raise eyebrows. Discussing Melania Trump’s comments stating we needed evidence when accusations of sexual assault are made, Hostin grew irate after co-hosts Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain defended the need for due process. Objecting to the need for supporting evidence of any kind, Hostin gushed, “A woman’s word is enough!”

After playing the clip of Mrs. Trump, Hostin bashed the First Lady for doing “so much damage” in arguing that a woman’s word alone was not enough to put someone in jail:

[W]e finally said a woman’s word is enough. I’ve taken many cases to trial with just a woman’s word. [ Applause ] And now you have the First Lady of the United States telling women everywhere your word is not enough. I think it does so much damage, and quite frankly, that isn’t the law.

McCain appealed to the Constitution, saying that it protects people from being presumed guilty without evidence. Before Hostin could respond, guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown jumped in to bash Melania, for having an "orange horse in this race," as she referred to President Trump.

The bedrock of the American justice system is due process, which stipulates that those accused of crimes are entitled to the presumption of innocence. Unfortunately, this foundational principle was not afforded to Brett Kavanaugh after multiple women came forward with unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault.

The most basic protection provided to Americans under our Constitution is Due Process & presumption of innocence. I asked progressive protesters: – Does Kavanaugh deserve due process? – Is Kav innocent until proven guilty? Their answers are very scaryhttps://t.co/iiKRRj72Xz pic.twitter.com/i9B3N88Vd7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2018

So how do Americans feel about this? The Daily Caller's Benny Johnson asked anti-Kavanaugh protesters this week whether Kavanaugh deserves due process and the presumption of innocence. Their answers were nothing short of stunning.