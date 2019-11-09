‘ABC insider’ who purportedly leaked Epstein video suggests CBS staffer wrongfully took the fall

An anonymous “ABC insider” has apparently spoken out about the growing controversy surrounding allegations that the Disney-owned network spiked a story that would have exposed now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

In a piece published by the controversial group Project Veritas, the alleged leaker — using the pseudonym “Ignotus” — began by stressing, “I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise,” and expressed their desire to make the information public out of “anger, confusion and sadness.”

“I’ve walked the halls experiencing similar feelings we are all having right now,” wrote the supposed leaker, addressing ABC employees. “All of you regardless of your own personal differences in one form or another do an outstanding job. I sincerely enjoy working with each and every one of you and will continue to do so throughout our careers.”

Ignotus then addressed “those wrongfully accused,” an apparent reference to Ashley Bianco, a former ABC News staffer who was fired from her job at CBS News after executives at ABC informed their CBS counterparts that they suspected she was behind the leak. Shortly after Project Veritas published the comments by “Ignotus,” Bianco publicly declared she wasn’t the leaker.

“It is terrible that you have been lashed out at by the company. I know some may put the burden of guilt on me, but my conscience is clear,” Ignotus wrote. “The actions of the company towards you are the result of their own and not anyone else. The public outcry, from coast to coast, of all people, creeds, and political affiliations, is clear. I have not one doubt that there will always be support for you, and you will have prosperous careers. For neither you, nor I, have done anything wrong.”

The reported leaker also offered an apology to ABC News anchor Amy Robach, who griped about her superiors’ decision not to air an interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in the hot mic video, but did not apologize for the leak itself. – READ MORE