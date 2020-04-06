ABC host asks Pence if he prays to God about people who ‘have died and will die’ over Trump’s COVID-19 response

An ABC anchor asked Vice President Mike Pence last week if he talks to God about people who “have died and will die” over the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

ABC “Nightline” co-host Byron Pitts asked Pence the blunt question during last Wednesday’s show.

“I ask this not in a political way, but… When you talk to God in your moments alone, do you find yourself worrying at all that people you represent and care deeply about have died and will die who did not need to because of steps the federal government did not take soon enough?” Pitts asked.

The vice president, however, chose not to answer the offensive question, and instead discussed American unity. – READ MORE

