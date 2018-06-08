ABC exec’s ‘Roseanne’ praise creates awkwardness at network after magazine prints quotes from before show’s cancellation

In an embarrassing situation for ABC, members of the TV Academy have reportedly been receiving copies of ‘Emmy Magazine’ in which ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey praises the now-canceled “Roseanne,” with quotes given before the show was axed after Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet.

Dungey’s comment were an attempt to garner Emmy consideration for the highly-rated “Roseanne,” which was rebooted despite Barr’s long history of controversial rhetoric and actions that even included once posing as Hitler in front of an oven.

The ABC executive told the magazine that “the political diversity captured in the new ‘Roseanne’ mirrors an overall emphasis on inclusion at ABC that’s reflected in family comedies ‘Black-ish,’’ Speechless’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ and dramas such as ‘The Good Doctor,’” according to Deadline. Ironically, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris said Wednesday that he was prepared to leave ABC if the company didn’t fire Barr over her racist tweet.

The Academy included a note with its magazine explaining that “Roseanne” was canceled after the interview with Dungey was conducted and the magazine was printed.

The magazine was distributed anyway, while the digital version of the article was scrubbed of positive “Roseanne” references, according to the note obtained and published by Deadline.- READ MORE

