ABC Dismisses Seriousness of FBI Texts, Knocks Those Who Are Concerned (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Thursday, it was announced that the missing FBI text messages were recovered and heading to Congress for review. With this development, the liberal media finally had an interest in the story, but they instead pushed a narrative that there was nothing to worry about, there wasn’t a scandal to be had, and anyone arguing as such were being political. And during the evening network newscasts, ABC’s World News Tonight was eager to push that narrative while NBC didn’t cover the development at all.

The goal of ABC’s Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas’s piece was to discredit anyone who claimed the texts showed there was serious anti-Trump bias at the FBI, and he twisted, mislead, and omitted the facts to do it.

“President Trump and his Republican allies made it out to be a scandal,” Thomas spat. “The idea that the FBI lost months of personal text messages between an FBI agent who served on the special counsel’s team and an FBI lawyer.”

Although he read aloud some anti-Trump text messages, Thomas tried to disprove the assertion that the FBI officials involved, agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, were solely against the President. “The texts fueling Republican claims that the FBI is biased against Trump, even though some of the messages also trash liberals,” he pathetically argued as he read anti-Sanders texts sent during the election.– READ MORE

On Thursday night, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released seven pages of texts between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzock and his FBI paramour, Lisa Page. Those texts show that both Strzok and Page were interested in letting Hillary Clinton off the hook so as to earn the FBI goodwill with the presumed next president.

Page wrote to Strzok on February 25, 2016, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?” The obvious implication here is that Page wanted to go easy on Clinton in order to curry favor. Strzok wrote back, “Agreed. I called [FBI counterintelligence head] Bill [Priestap] and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.”

Another of the texts from Page to Strzok suggested that then-FBI chief of staff James Rybicki thought FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should recuse himself from the Clinton matter because of his wife’s relationship with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. She wrote, “Rybicki just called to check in. He very clearly 100% believes that Andy should be recused because of the ‘perception.’” – READ MORE

Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to discuss newly revealed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that dealt with Hillary Clinton.

In one text released to the public, Page, in reference to Clinton, wrote to Strzok, “One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

Strzok responded, “I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.” – READ MORE