ABC denies anchor’s claim that royals threatened over Epstein story

ABC News has denied its anchor’s claim that Buckingham Palace shut down her 2015 exposé of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a leaked video, Amy Robach is seen discussing how the network didn’t air her interview with Virginia Roberts, who accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew back in 2001.

“I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air,” she said in the video.

“First of all, I was told, who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is, this is a stupid story.

“Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.”

“We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also squashed the story,” she added, in reference to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“She was in hiding for 12 years, we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton , we had everything.”

ABC News has since denied that Buckingham Palace had anything to do with their decision not to run the story. – READ MORE