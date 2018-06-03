ABC Considering Desperate Move To Reboot ‘Roseanne’ with a Liberal Twist

A new proposal may be in the works to reboot “Roseanne” with the focus being around her more liberal daughter Darlene, according to a report from CNN.

Roseanne’s show quickly got pulled from ABC’s lineup earlier this week after the titular star tweeted some racist prattle about former Obama apparatchik Valerie Jarrett and then tried to blame it on Ambien.

“The talks with production company Carsey-Werner, which owns the show, are preliminary, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter,” CNN said about attempts to revive the show.

“But the idea is definitely enticing to ABC. A re-reboot could help keep many of the “Roseanne” cast and crew members employed.

“Many critics have bemoaned the fact that more than 200 people lost work when the sitcom was cancelled on Tuesday due to Barr’s racist and bizarre tweeting.

“TMZ first reported on Friday that ‘the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.”

Basing the show around Darlene — probably the most liberal character on the show aside from Roseanne’s sister, Jackie — also sounds more like an apology in addition to a make-work program. The thing is, by the apology, you’ve removed what was essentially the one thing that made the reboot successful – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1