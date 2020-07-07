ABC claims ‘luxury car’ responsible for killing protester on highway, excludes fact that the driver was black

ABC News was harshly criticized Sunday for whitewashing the story of a Black Lives Matter protester, 24-year-old Summer Taylor, who was killed while demonstrating on a Seattle highway over the weekend.

ABC News reported, “A young protester has died from injuries she suffered when a luxury car plowed into her and another woman during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday on a Seattle freeway that has been shut down for days due to the civil unrest, police said.”

A young protester has died from injuries she suffered when a luxury car plowed into her and another woman during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday on a Seattle freeway that has been shut down for days due to the civil unrest, police said. https://t.co/4VN3VeDMcK — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2020

The story was reminiscent of when a white nationalist plowed into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, killing Heather Heyer.

Except that’s not what happened on Seattle’s I-5 highway late Saturday. The reported driver of the “luxury car” was Dawit Kelete, a black man. – READ MORE

