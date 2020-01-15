ABC Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Seems Sad That Iranians Protest Against Regime

On Monday, ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz issued a report on the current protests against the Iranian despotic regime on Monday, and while doing so, colored her language to indicate that after the U.S. killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the country was united, but now that protesters against the government have expressed their outrage, the country’s “unity” has been “shattered.”

Raddatz began, “A week ago this was a country with masses of people shouting down the United States, but this morning in Iran the anger is aimed at their own leaders. Protests in the streets of Iran over the shoot-down of that passenger jet. Overnight thousands of Iranians flooding the streets for a second day. The Associated Press showing tear gas hurled at crowds with video and witness accounts of protestors beaten and live ammunition fire; Iran denying the use of live ammunition; the denial coming after the Iranian government finally admitted that its military forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft, killing all 176 passengers on board.”

She continued by invoking Soleimani’s name, and instead of noting that he was the organizing force behind Iran’s brutal terror actions across the globe, simply called him a “top Iranian general.”

Raddatz stated, “This, after three days of claiming mechanical errors brought down the plane; the Iranian government now saying they mistook the passenger jet for an incoming missile just hours after Iran targeted American backed bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani tweeting, ‘Armed Forces internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane.’ In a televised speech, even hardliners apologizing …” – READ MORE