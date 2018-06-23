True Pundit

ABC Announces ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff Without Roseanne

“Roseanne” is gone, but “The Conners” are not.

After canceling one of TV’s hottest show in response to a racially charged tweet actress Roseanne Barr sent out in May, ABC has decided to move forward with a show that will chronicle the exploits of the rest of the family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which currently bears the working title of “The Conners,” will not include Barr in any form, nor will she have any financial involvement in the show. Barr participated in the deal that lets her co-workers get back to their jobs.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne.’ I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement.

“We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family,” said Tom Werner, the show’s executive producer. – READ MORE

