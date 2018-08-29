A Year After Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt Has Raised and Distributed An Astonishing $41 Million For Victims

Houston Texans’ defensive end, J.J. Watt, went above and beyond for the victims of Hurricane Harvey as he continues to raise money even after surpassing his original goal of $200,000.

In the year since Harvey hit the Houston area, Watt’s foundation has raised and distributed over $41 million to a multitude of programs and recovery efforts, such as meals, healthcare, and home repair.

"I think I speak for all of Houston when I say thank you to the whole world for supporting and backing us during such a difficult time."@JJWatt on Hurricane Harvey, the $41.6 million raised, the progress to date and what's to come. pic.twitter.com/G5gEDKZAnj — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2018

“As I reflect on the events of Hurricane Harvey one year ago, the memories of destruction and devastation remain, but they are accompanied by memories of hope, selflessness and the beauty of the human spirit,” Watt stated. “The actions by the first responders and everyday citizens alike were an inspiration to the world and a shinning example of the inherent good that lies within us all.” – READ MORE

Appearing on “The JT The Brick Show” on Fox Sports Radio this week, Brown said he’s supporting President Donald Trump in 2020. And he doesn’t care what the “black community” thinks.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president,” Brown said.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it,” Brown said, as reported by TMZ.

Brown said it’s his duty as a good American. “I believe that I have to work on myself first to be as good a person as I could be to back up my country as best as I know how.” – READ MORE