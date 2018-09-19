A woman is refusing to leave a gate at Joint Base Andrews, claiming she has explosives. Live video >>

This story is developing.

UPDATE: Bomb Robot Deployed, Police Determine No Bomb — A woman is refusing to leave a gate at Joint Base Andrews, claiming she has explosives. Live video >> https://t.co/pgK1XpQyYy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 19, 2018

NOW: @Chopper4Brad over Andrews Air Force Base where police are using a robot to inspect a suspicious vehicle outside of the gates as President Trump is set to depart @nbcwashington @TraceeWilkins pic.twitter.com/6szpriWQRP — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) September 19, 2018

DEVELOPING: A woman is refusing to leave a gate at Joint Base Andrews, claiming she has explosives. Live video >> https://t.co/Ka9vgGRLdL — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) September 19, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: Andrews Air Force Base Police confirm they are working a security incident. Per sources someone is making serious threats and refusing to leave the west gate of Andrews Air Force Base (Allentown Road). — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) September 19, 2018