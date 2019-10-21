‘A TOTAL LOSER’: Romney Mocked After Using Secret Twitter Account To Defend Himself, Report Suggests

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday confirmed the identity of a secret social media account that he used to actively participate on Twitter under the guise of anonymity.

The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins published a story about Romney on Sunday revealing, among other things, that Romney uses a burner Twitter account. While Romney did not provide Coppins with the account information, he relayed enough detail for the internet to find the account.

Later Sunday afternoon, Slate writer Ashley Feinberg published a story with information about an account she believed was Romney’s burner identity: Pierre Delecto, with a username of “@qaws9876.”

i *believe* i may have found mitt romney’s secret twitter account https://t.co/SNVUeqbLoY — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 20, 2019

Romney confirmed late Sunday that he was, in fact, Mr. Delecto. When Coppins called the senator to ask if he operated the account, Romney replied, “C’est moi,” a French phrase meaning “that is me” or “it is me.” – THE BLAZE

Online, Romney was widely mocked over the apparent revelation that he was using a secret Twitter account to defend himself from criticism.

Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz tweeted: “What a total loser.”

What a total loser. This Sure Looks Like Mitt Romney’s Secret Twitter Accounthttps://t.co/S1nVCNHKlL — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 21, 2019

god these favs are brutal pic.twitter.com/QyORGBvCZp — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 20, 2019

New York Times reporter Mike Isaac tweeted: “I think the saddest version of the anon-alt-burner account is the one used to defend yourself in public”

Isaac noted how cringeworthy some of the tweets were that Romney appears to have “liked” from his stealth Twitter account. – DAILY WIRE