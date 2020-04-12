A Shocking 17 Million Americans Have Filed For Unemployment In Past 3 Weeks

Two weeks ago it was a record 3.3 million initial claims; last week it was an additional (upwardly revised) 6.875 million in initial claims, and this week another 6.606 million claims (almost exactly our expectation of 6.5 million).

That is a shocking 16.78 million people who have applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks.

And of course, last week’s “initial” claims and this week’s “continuing” claims… the highest level of continuing claims ever

The three-week tally implies an unemployment rate of around 13% or 14%, surpassing the 10% peak reached in the wake of the last recession.

Put another way, we have lost 1132 jobs for every confirmed US death from COVID-19 (14,817) .

“The U.S. labor market is in free-fall,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

“The prospect of more stringent lockdown measures and the fact that many states have not yet been able to process the full amount of jobless claim applications suggest the worst is still to come.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --