‘A Serious Situation’: Chief Justice John Roberts Will Decide 2020 Election, Dick Morris Predicts

Former Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted during a Sunday interview that the 2020 presidential election is going to drag out because of mail-in voting and end up being decided by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

As Breitbart reported, Morris told “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that while he believes it will appear that Trump wins in a landslide on Election Night, Democratic officials in swing states will manage in subsequent days to discover millions of mail-in ballots in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Regarding whether the election’s fallout will lead to civil war, Morris said, “Well, there certainly will be major conflict. I hope there won’t be civil war and it’s serious enough that I don’t take your question metaphorically.”

“The blue state governors are mailing out tens of millions of ballots, and they’re going to be returned with a vote on them, probably for Biden,” Morris continued. “And those people will not go to the polls to vote on Election Day. So what you’re probably looking at is that you’re going to have on election night a report that Trump carried […] all of the potential swing states.”

“And they’ll say that Trump has 330-350 electoral votes and won a landslide,” Morris went on. “And then, day after day, week after week, you’re going to find another million ballots counted here, another half-million there, another quarter of a million in another place. And gradually, these Democratic liberal secretaries of state who are in charge of the election in most of these blue states will say, ‘Oh, well, we’re sorry. It turns out Biden carried Wisconsin, not Trump.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --