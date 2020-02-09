A really good week for President Trump keeps getting better: 225,000 jobs added in January, crushing estimates

To top it off, on Friday, news came that the U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in the month of January, beating economists’ estimates by 67,000 jobs.

The new numbers make the average monthly gain over the past three months to be 211,000 jobs.

Additionally, average hourly wages increased by a healthy 3.1%, slightly outpacing December’s annual rise of 3%. This is good news for workers, said CNBC, adding that last month’s increase marks “18 consecutive months of wage gains above 3%.” Wage growth was the missing ingredient to a strong job market that evaded the American economy in the decade following the recession.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “January’s robust payroll gain points to a continued healthy labor market in a U.S. economic expansion now in its 11th year.”

Digging into the numbers a little closer, it is revealed that industries such construction, health care, transportation, and warehousing added jobs at a strong pace in January, and despite economists' concerns that the retirement of baby boomers would hamper it, the labor-force participation rate has remained steady in recent years. In January, it ticked up to 63.4%.