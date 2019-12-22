A Plot To Make Pelosi President? Now Adam Schiff Wants To Go After VP Mike Pence…

Within hours of President Trump being impeached by the House, the mainstream media was reporting that Adam Schiff “has declared war” on Mike Pence. At this time of the year, most Americans are celebrating holidays and spending time with their families, but Adam Schiff continues to be deeply focused on his twisted obsession to take down the Trump administration. When Rachel Maddow asked him if he was “actively looking at Vice President Mike Pence and his role in this scandal”, Schiff made it quite clear that he has targeted Pence.

Is Schiff doing this because he wants “justice”, or is there some deeper plot afoot?\

(…)

I certainly can’t explain why Schiff suddenly has such a desire to go after Pence, because it doesn’t seem to be rational. According to the Daily Mail, Schiff has made the decision to declare “war” on Pence…

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff has declared war on Vice President Mike Pence, barely a week after his panel finished its hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

As an impeachment vote loomed Wednesday, Schiff demanded Pence’s office declassify documents that he claims could show the vice president knee-deep in the Ukraine scandal that has brought Trump to the brink.

What Schiff is particularly obsessed about is a phone call between Vice-President Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 18th. – READ MORE