‘A Perfect Example’: Melania Trump Honored as 2020 Woman of Distinction by University in Florida

Palm Beach Atlantic University is honoring U.S. first lady Melania Trump as the Woman of Distinction of 2020.

The university announced the first lady as its 2020 honoree, marking the first time a first lady has garnered the title at the school. Those who are honored are recognized for “charitable leadership of organizations that support the arts, education, healthcare and other community initiatives,” as a university spokesperson told The Hill.

The university is a private Christian university in Florida, and the recognition has been given for just over a quarter of a century to honor “women who cherish community and family and want to preserve these ideals for others,” the website reads. Trump will be honored at the 29th annual Woman of Distinction luncheon, which will be hosted on Feb. 19.

Co-chairwoman of the luncheon Eileen Burns praised Trump in saying the first lady “is an exquisite human being, a magnificent wife and life partner, a superb mother and an outstanding first lady, who represents us brilliantly in the United States and worldwide,” as The Palm Beach Post reported. – READ MORE