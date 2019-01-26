A New York Times Reporter Has Plans To ‘Expose Christian Schools’

In the wake of the Covington Catholic Schoolboys hoax and the outrage over Karen Pence teaching at a school that promotes biblical morality, it seems as though The New York Times is now planning to do a hit piece on Christian schools after the hashtag #ExposeChristianSchools went viral on social media.

On Thursday, New York Times reporter Dan Levin, who covers American youth for the newspaper, asked people on social media to provide him any tips or leads that would help him with a story to expose Christian schools.

Levin tweeted: “I’m a New York Times reporter writing about #exposechristianschools. Are you in your 20s or younger who went to a Christian school? I’d like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life. Please DM me.”

I'm a New York Times reporter writing about #exposechristianschools. Are you in your 20s or younger who went to a Christian school? I'd like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life. Please DM me. — Dan Levin (@globaldan) January 24, 2019

After significant backlash from people online, Levin changed his tune to imply he was simply reporting on the hashtag and wanted to hear positive stories about Christian schools as well.

"I write about American youth, and the hashtag #exposechristianschools, which I didn't create, went viral in recent days," he tweeted. "I'm writing about the response to it and want to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school. Plz DM me."