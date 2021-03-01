“A New World Altogether” – Global Airlines Set To “Go Live In March” With COVID ‘Passports’

Imagine a world where the ability to travel on a commercial airliner depends on passing a COVID-19 test or taking a vaccine. If a traveler tests positive or did not receive or refused to take the vaccine, they would be locked out of air travel.

This dystopic future could be the ‘new normal‘ in a matter of weeks. All along, maybe the “conspiracy theorists” who warned of an overreaching system of control by the government were right.