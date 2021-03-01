“A New World Altogether” – Global Airlines Set To “Go Live In March” With COVID ‘Passports’

Imagine a world where the ability to travel on a commercial airliner depends on passing a COVID-19 test or taking a vaccine. If a traveler tests positive or did not receive or refused to take the vaccine, they would be locked out of air travel.
This dystopic future could be the ‘new normal‘ in a matter of weeks. All along, maybe the “conspiracy theorists” who warned of an overreaching system of control by the government were right.
During a Wednesday press conference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said they would roll out a new travel app (called Travel Pass) to manage COVID-19 tests and vaccine certifications. IATA is the premier global trade organization for airlines, with 290 members.
Since the early days of the pandemic (read: here & here & here), we’ve discussed “COVID passports,” “immunity passports,” or at least mentioned those who don’t get tested for the virus or vaccinated could face travel restrictions.
From conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, this appears to be the case as IATA’s new app will be rolled out in March.– READ MORE
