A MUST LISTEN: Levin on Kavanaugh hearings — ‘The Democrats are destroying this society’

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio program, LevinTV host Mark Levin reminded the audience what is really at stake in the ongoing Senate hearings for the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“These are moments that separate the honorable from the dishonorable and the courageous from the cowards. You see the mob, you see the entire culture, you see the society moving in one direction, and you decide whoa, I’m not going there. I have my principles. I have my intelligence; I have my independence.”

Listen:

