A mother in Florida faces up to 30 years in jail after recording daughter licking tongue depressor at doctor’s office, putting it back

Thirty-year-old Cori Ward went with her daughter to the All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. While there, her daughter licked a tongue depressor in the office and then replaced it where it could be used again on an unsuspecting patient. Ward recorded the entire thing and posted it to Snapchat on Tuesday.

She was arrested Thursday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections, Ward is not eligible for bond and could face a maximum sentence of 30 years. While 30 years may seem steep for something like this, germs on a tongue depressor could be extremely harmful or fatal for another patient who was immunocompromised.

Ward was charged with "tampering with consumer product without regard for possible death/bodily injury."