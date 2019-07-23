A Minnesota millionaire was able to receive $300 a month in food stamps. The Trump administration wants to close that loophole.

A Minnesota millionaire made headlines last year when he revealed he was able to collect $300 a month in food stamps for over 19 months using a loophole in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Now, the Trump administration has proposed a rule change aimed at stopping that from happening again.

Property owner Rob Undersander from Waite Park, Minnesota, ruffled feathers in his home state when he applied for — and received — SNAP benefits despite owning $1 million in assets. Undersander didn’t need the assistance. In fact, he donated the funds to his church and other charities — he simply wanted to show the opportunities for waste in the system.

Democrats were furious at the wealthy businessman for exposing holes in the SNAP program. Now, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is using Undersander as an example for why loopholes in the SNAP program need to be closed off.

On Tuesday, the USDA announced a proposed rule that would close automatic eligibility to food stamps for families already receiving other “substantial, ongoing” benefits without meeting congressionally mandated asset and income thresholds. – READ MORE