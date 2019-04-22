A man was arrested after police found a partially decapitated woman in a NY apartment. A motive is still unknown

New York police officers encountered a grisly scene inside an eighth-floor Brooklyn apartment Saturday, where they found a partially decapitated woman with severed fingers laying unresponsive in the living room.

Savannah Rivera, 20, also had multiple stab wounds and lacerations on her head, arms and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Jerry Brown in connection with the killing, an NYPD news release said. Brown has been charged with one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of 2nd degree attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

Police are still trying to determine a motive behind the incident.

