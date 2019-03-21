A Man Told His Girlfriend To Run As He Was Murdered. It Lead To An International Manhunt That Put Her Behind Bars

The so-called “Black Widow” killer Aurea Vazquez Rijos was convicted Friday in a complex murder plot against her late husband, Canadian millionaire Adam Anhang.

Vazquez Rijos of Puerto Rico was convicted and sentenced to life in prison along with her ex-boyfriend, Jose Ferrer Sosa, and her sister, Marcia Vazquez Rijos. The three were involved in an intricate murder-for-hire scheme and the subsequent decade-long evasion of police that earned Vazquez Rijos the title “Black Widow” throughout European news coverage.

Their motive? Anhang’s millions, according to police.

“I am innocent and time will prove it,” Vázquez Rijos said in court, “I lost a man I love. I was murdered. A part of me died.”

A Puerto Rico woman found guilty of hiring a hit man to kill her wealthy Canadian husband more than a decade ago was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Aurea Vazquez Rijos cried as a federal judge issued the sentence and ordered that she be transfer… https://t.co/4ARkvcFWns pic.twitter.com/TgaEJhbbDQ — Winnipeg, Manitoba (@winnipegmb) March 16, 2019

Anhang was killed on Sept. 22, 2005, after about a year-long relationship with Vazquez Rijos. The two married in 2005 after Vazquez Rijos pretended she was pregnant and insisted on marriage.

Though Anhang stayed with her when he discovered the lie, he reportedly grew increasingly uneasy about her companions and went so far as to hire a bodyguard. Ultimately, the two agreed to divorce and met for dinner without Anhang’s bodyguard.

As they walked after dinner, Anhang was killed by small-time drug dealer, Alex “El Loco” Pabon Colon, hired by Vazquez Rijos for $3 million.

“Run baby, run!” Anhang reportedly shouted to her as he was killed.

Vazquez Rijos subsequently sued his family for $8 million of Anhang’s estate and fled the country for Italy. The slain man’s family hired a private investigator to track her down and found she was romantically involved with an Italian air conditioning contractor and had given birth to twin girls to secure residency in the country, according to The Associated Press.

Vazquez Rijos fled again when her new lover discovered her identity .

In 2013, American and Spanish authorities collaborated to trick her into going to Spain, where she was arrested and held in a Spanish jail. She entered another sexual relationship while in jail with an inmate and used another pregnancy to plea that she should remain on Spanish soil.

Two years later, when assured she would not receive the death penalty, Vazquez Rijos returned to Puerto Rico with her one-month-old daughter and was taken into custody. Her twin daughters remained with their father in Italy, while her Spanish-born daughter was taken into protective care in Puerto Rico.

Vazquez Rijos and her accomplices were sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

“I hope you’re happy now,” she told Anhang’s father after being sentenced. “You lost [a son] but I lost, too.”

Follow Mary Margaret on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]