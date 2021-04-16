A Majority of Voters Think Cheating Affected the Results of the 2020 Election

The Supreme Court may have refused to hear any challenges to the 2020 presidential election, but that may prove to be a huge mistake as a majority of voters believe that cheating affected the outcome of the presidential election.

According to Rasmussen Reports, “Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe it is likely last year’s presidential election was affected by cheating, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party.”

Think about that. Nearly a third of Democrats admitted that they believe cheating may have impacted the result—meaning that they think Trump may have been the legitimate winner of the election.

Overall, a majority of all voters, 51 percent, believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome—35 percent say it’s very likely.

“Concerns about cheating have plagued President Joe Biden ever since Election Day,” explains Rasmussen. “In November, a Rasmussen Reports survey found 47% of voters believed it was likely that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win. An overwhelming majority of GOP voters believe Democrats cheated in 2020. Republican officials have responded by launching an election integrity project to make it ‘easier to vote and harder to cheat.” – READ MORE

