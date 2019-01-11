A-list actor Chris Pratt goes on Bible-based ‘Daniel Fast’ — which includes 21 days of intensive prayer and fasting

Actor Chris Pratt is embarking on a 21-day journey of intensive prayer and fasting.

“The Daniel Fast,” as it’s called, encourages its participants to come closer to God through a special diet and through petition and prayer.

In his most recent Instagram story, Pratt said, “Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day three of the Daniel Fast, check it out. It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting.

“It’s going to coincide also, coincidentally, with the ‘Lego Movie 2’ junket. So, by the time you see me, I’ll probably be hallucinating,” he added. “Stay tuned.”

The Bible-based fast is inspired by Old Testament prophet Daniel, and restricts participants to unleavened breads, fruits, and vegetables.- READ MORE