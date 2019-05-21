A homeless student became the school valedictorian, and earned $3 million in scholarships

A Tennessee high school student was homeless, but through hard work and dedication, he managed to become valedictorian at his school and earn more than 50 scholarships worth a total of $3 million.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home Feb. 21 of this year,” 17-year-old Tupac Mosley told WHBQ-TV. He said that after they lost their home, he and his family had been allowed to stay at For the Kingdom, a Christian nonprofit organization and camp in Memphis, Tennessee.

Despite all of this hardship, Mosley kept his GPA at 4.3 at Raleigh Egypt High School in Memphis. When college application time came, he managed to get accepted into 40 different schools. He chose Tennessee State University, where he plans to study electrical engineering.

While many students start college by taking out loans and going into debt, Mosley’s situation is different. He said that his goal had been to earn $1 million in scholarships during high school. He ended up getting three times that amount. – READ MORE