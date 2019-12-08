A Furious Scalise Demands To Know Why Schiff ‘Spying’ On Nunes, Journalist

Contained within a 300-page report on the Democrats’ impeachment investigation was a startling admission; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had obtained call records between Rep. Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani, Ukraine intermediary Lev Parnas, and journalist John Solomon.

In response, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said “It raises a lot of serious questions,” before demanding to know what Schiff was up to.

“I want to know all the people Adam Schiff is spying on,” Schiff told the Washington Examiner. “Are there other members of Congress that he is spying on, and what justification does he have? He needs to be held accountable and explain what he’s doing, going after journalists, going after members of Congress, instead of doing his job.”

The records showed calls between Nunes and President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and calls between Nunes and Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate now under indictment for funneling foreign money to U.S. political candidates.

Schiff said the calls raise questions about whether Nunes was involved in what Democrats believe was a scheme to undermine Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.