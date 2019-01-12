A Few Hours From Where Acosta Said There’s No Crisis: 21 Bodies, Some Burned, Found In Mexican Border Town

On the same day that CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted his report from McAllen, Texas assuring Americans that there wasn’t “anything resembling a national emergency situation,” at least not there, very different reports were coming out of a Mexican border town just a few hours northwest: Authorities found 21 bodies, some burned, after what appears to be yet another clash between rival drug cartel gangs.

“Mexican authorities said Thursday that 21 bodies, some burned, have been found in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas in what appears to have been a clash between drug gangs. The bodies were found near the remains of seven burned-out vehicles near the border town of Miguel Aleman,” CBS News reports.

The city of Miguel Aleman is located in the northwestern border state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. The city is about three hours northwest of McAllen and borders the southern edge of Texas. Below is a screenshots from Google Maps showing Miguel Aleman and McAllen, which are about 180 miles apart:

While Acosta made sure to note that he saw no evidence of a crisis “at least in McAllen,” the reality, of course, is that multiple towns on both the north and south edge of the border are seeing not only the humanitarian crises that necessarily result from illegal immigration, but the additional, often deadly violence of the drug cartels.

CBS notes that newly elected Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has responded to the discovery of the 21 bodies, saying evidence indicates they are the results of brutal gang violence.

The Zetas drug cartel is currently locked in a battle with the Gulf cartel for control of the Rio Grande Valley. The recent splintering of the Zetas cartel has resulted in even more skirmishes, this one reportedly between the Northeast Zetas splinter group and the Gulf gang. In 2017 alone, the war between the rival groups left nearly 29,000 dead, CBS reports.- READ MORE