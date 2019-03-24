‘A DISGRACE’: Ocasio-Cortez Angered After McConnell Allows Vote On Green New Deal

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted in anger on Saturday over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decision to allow a vote on her $93 trillion “Green New Deal” next week, saying McConnell was “wasting votes” and that it was “a disgrace.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s anger was sparked by a report in The Washington Post that noted that Republicans are elevating the fringe, far-left-wing of the Democratic Party — which includes Ocasio-Cortez — to see which 2020 Democratic presidential candidates align with their agenda.

The Post notes that that effort begins next week with a “midweek vote on the Green New Deal” to see which Democrats support the plan, which is a massive government takeover of private industries.

Stop wasting the American peoples’ time + learn to govern. Our jobs aren’t for campaigning, & that’s exactly what these bluff-votes are for. https://t.co/ELzpQhlezo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 23, 2019

