A case involving a woman who claimed Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17 is to be unsealed

A defamation case from 2015 involving a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew is set to be unsealed.

Virginia Roberts previously accused Epstein of recruiting her as his sex slave back in 2001 when she was just 17-years-old.

Roberts is one of more than 80 women to accuse the financier of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, as he was charged last week with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

However, her allegation that he forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on his private island in the Virgin Islands, were previously thrown out by a judge, who said they were “immaterial and impertinent to the central claim” during the defamation case in 2015.

Epstein and Prince Andrew were said to have a close friendship in the 1990s, and Epstein reportedly treated the royal like a guest of honor at regular dinner parties in his Upper East side home.

Roberts alleged that she had been “procured for sexual activities” by Ghislaine Maxwell, who worked as a personal aide to Epstein and was a friend of Prince Andrew’s, The Times reports. – READ MORE