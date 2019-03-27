9th Circuit: Kate Steinle’s parents can’t sue San Francisco for granting ‘sanctuary’ to her killer

The loved ones of a woman killed by an illegal immigrant in 2015 have suffered another devastating loss — in a courtroom.

On Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of Kathryn “Kate” Steinle against the city of San Francisco, saying the city’s “sanctuary” status could not be the basis for liability regarding their daughter’s death.

What are the details?

Steinle was fatally shot while strolling with her father near a San Francisco pier by Jose Ines Garcia Zarate — a repeat felon previously deported five times — who goes by several aliases. The gun Zarate used was stolen from a federal employee who had allegedly left the firearm in an unlocked vehicle.

Zarate killed Steinle shortly after he re-emerged into society from a 46-month prison term. The victim's parents — James Steinle and Elizabeth Sullivan — sued the city and county of San Francisco, citing a memorandum issued by former Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi which explicitly instructed local law enforcement not to notify ICE when an illegal immigrant offender was released from custody. The plaintiffs argued their daughter would still be alive if Zarate had not been granted sanctuary under Mirkarimi's policies.