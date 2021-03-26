9th Circuit Court rules that states can restrict people from openly carrying guns in public

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that state governments can restrict people from openly carrying guns in public, effectively ending a person’s right to bear arms outside of their home.

The court issued an en banc opinion in the case of Young vs. Hawaii over a lawsuit by a Hawaiian resident who argued that the restrictions set by the state on his ability to openly carry a firearm was against the Constitution.

A district court ruled against George Young but a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court then decided in his favor. The latest development came from the full 11-member panel, or en banc.

The appeals court cited what they saw as a longstanding tradition in English and American law that government could prohibit “certain weapons from entering… public spaces as means of providing ‘domestic Tranquility’ and forestalling ‘domestic Violence.”

The dissent opinion criticized the ruling for whittling down the right to bear arms to a “mere inkblot.”

The National Rifle Association issued a tweet vowing to fight against the decision. – READ MORE

