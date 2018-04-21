911 operator jailed for hanging up on callers, once saying: ‘Ain’t nobody got time for this’

A former Harris County, Texas, 911 operator has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of hanging up on “thousands” of citizens calling in emergencies.

Crenshanda Williams will serve 10 days in jail and face 18 months of probation for the crimes.

Williams was busted after it was found that she had an abnormal number of calls that lasted less than 20 seconds. Investigators discovered that she was systematically hanging up on people.

In one noteworthy incident, Jim Moten called 911 to report two vehicles racing on the same highway stretch where fatalities had occurred weeks earlier. Before Moten was even able to explain his emergency to Williams, who answered, she told him, “Ain’t nobody got time for this. For real,” and cut off the call.

Moten reacted in court documents, saying, “If someone calls in to report an incident whether the person feels this is an emergency or not, you should have time for it. This is a person that probably doesn’t need this job.” – READ MORE

