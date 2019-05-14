900-pound Virginia man to be transported to court, possibly after officials cut out his wall: report



In order to transport a 900-pound Virginia man to court, a federal judge has approved a plan that could involve cutting out a wall of the man’s home.

Kenneth Hicks, 48, from Emporia, is scheduled to plead guilty in a cocaine conspiracy case on Monday.

For a previous court date in March, Hicks was allowed to appear on a video link, but he requested help from authorities to get him to the U.S. District Court in Richmond for Monday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The plan will have officials and medical personnel assess any medical issues Hicks may have and, depending on his weight, he could be carried out of his dwelling — attached to the rear of a mobile home — on a stretcher.

“The FBI and U.S. Marshals may determine that it is necessary to open a large hole in the wall of the structure in order to facilitate the use of a device capable of lifting the defendant’s weight,” the request, which was approved by the judge, said. – READ MORE