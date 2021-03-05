9 Huge Reasons Why HR 1 ‘For the People Act’ Is Disastrous for American Election Integrity

The 2021 “For the People Act” – HR 1 – is one of the worst bills ever given political life. Authors claim it would “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box” and indeed it does. It changes our elections into something akin to an open-air market, where every “individual” – not “citizen” – can vote. Its passage late Wednesday night proves again why nothing good ever happens when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lurks with her cartoon-sized gavel after dark.

No Republicans voted for this disaster and only one Democrat voted against it. The vote was 220-210.

The bill, which now goes on to the Senate, codifies nearly every election abnormality done in the name of COVID in the 2020 election on a national scale and much, much worse.

It punishes free political speech, much like impeaching President Trump for speaking at the January 6 Capitol “Save America” rally. And it unleashes the IRS to do political purity tests of groups vying for special tax status. Lois Lerner lives in this travesty of a bill.

The bill limits the ability to fight its provisions in court and federalizes elections, which are constitutionally the province of the states.

The bill is so vile that even the ACLU “found significant flaws that are detrimental to the health of our democracy,” though they thought it could be fixed. The predictably Leftist Brennan Center loves it.

Here are the nine biggest reasons why it must be destroyed.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --