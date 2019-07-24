9/11 victims’ fund bill passes Senate, ending months of doubts for ‘ecstatic’ first responders

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to ensure a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, fulfilling a pledge made by President Trump and ending years of uncertainty as the fund rapidly depleted.

Lawmakers sent the bill to President Trump’s desk after a 97-2 vote in favor of the legislation. Only two Republicans, Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee, voted no.

After the vote, September 11th first responder John told reporters, “As for Rand Paul and Mike Lee, told you so. We whipped your a–es.”

“While I support our heroic first responders, I can’t in good conscience vote for legislation which to my dismay remains unfunded,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “We have a nearly trillion dollar deficit and $22 trillion in debt. Spending is out of control.”

He added: “As I have done on countless issues, including disaster relief and wall funding, I will always take a stand against borrowing more money to pay for programs rather than setting priorities and cutting waste.”

Feal had told Fox News that Trump contacted him by phone on Tuesday and told him the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund bill would be passed by the Senate that day, and signed into law on Friday. – READ MORE