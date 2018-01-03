8th-grade ‘privilege test’ calls out straight white males, intact families, people with money

A “privilege test” was given to 150 eighth-grade students at a Wisconsin public school in December and consisted of 55 statements participants checked off such as:

I am white

I am a man

I am heterosexual

I feel comfortable in the gender I was born in

My family and I have never lived below the poverty line

My parents are still married

I do not have any physical disabilities

Teachers at Badger Middle School in West Bend wanted to start a conversation about privilege after students read the classic book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which deals with racism in the Jim Crow South, the district told WITI-TV.

One parent told the station the “privilege test” wasn’t age appropriate.

“For a lot of children, they don’t even understand what most of it means,” Kim Goldman told WITI, noting that her seventh-grade daughter didn’t receive the test but knows all about it because of the controversy at the school. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *