8th-grade ‘privilege test’ calls out straight white males, intact families, people with money
A “privilege test” was given to 150 eighth-grade students at a Wisconsin public school in December and consisted of 55 statements participants checked off such as:
- I am white
- I am a man
- I am heterosexual
- I feel comfortable in the gender I was born in
- My family and I have never lived below the poverty line
- My parents are still married
- I do not have any physical disabilities
Teachers at Badger Middle School in West Bend wanted to start a conversation about privilege after students read the classic book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which deals with racism in the Jim Crow South, the district told WITI-TV.
One parent told the station the “privilege test” wasn’t age appropriate.
“For a lot of children, they don’t even understand what most of it means,” Kim Goldman told WITI, noting that her seventh-grade daughter didn’t receive the test but knows all about it because of the controversy at the school. – READ MORE
