True Pundit

Politics

8th-grade ‘privilege test’ calls out straight white males, intact families, people with money

Posted on by
Share:

A “privilege test” was given to 150 eighth-grade students at a Wisconsin public school in December and consisted of 55 statements participants checked off such as:

  • I am white
  • I am a man
  • I am heterosexual
  • I feel comfortable in the gender I was born in
  • My family and I have never lived below the poverty line
  • My parents are still married
  • I do not have any physical disabilities

Teachers at Badger Middle School in West Bend wanted to start a conversation about privilege after students read the classic book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which deals with racism in the Jim Crow South, the district told WITI-TV.

One parent told the station the “privilege test” wasn’t age appropriate.

“For a lot of children, they don’t even understand what most of it means,” Kim Goldman told WITI, noting that her seventh-grade daughter didn’t receive the test but knows all about it because of the controversy at the school. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

8th-grade ‘privilege test’ calls out straight white males, intact families, people with money
8th-grade ‘privilege test’ calls out straight white males, intact families, people with money

A "privilege test" was given …
TheBlaze TheBlaze

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: