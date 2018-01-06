88 Percent of Murderers in Obama’s Hometown Are Still on the Loose from 2017

Chicago Police have only charged a suspect in 12 percent of homicide cases in 2017, meaning city residents had an 88 percent chance of getting away with murder last year.

Chicago suffered 604 fatal shootings in 2017, 570 that have yet to be solved, according to Heyjackass.com, a website that has documented accurate violent crime statistics regarding the city of Chicago since 2013.

These numbers comes as Chicago police are touting a decreased rate of gun violence compared to 2016.

Last year’s homicide total, 762, was the highest in nearly two decades, and 2017 remains far above 2015’s total of 468. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *