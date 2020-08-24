88 Nights of Destruction: Rioters Attempt to Set Police Station Ablaze in Portland

Police stood down as hundreds of protesters gathered at the Portland Police Bureau in Northeast Portland on Sunday night only to declare a riot around 11 p.m. when the awning of the building was set on fire.

It was the 88th night of violence in the city and resulted in the arrest of nearly two dozen people.

Police officers on the rooftop reach over to extinguish the fire outside the North Precinct #PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/2vhEWenvSK — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 24, 2020

The New York Post also reported Sunday’s event, which was affiliated with the militant Black Lives Matter movement, as police finally declared a riot and moved in to disperse the crowd: Sunday’s violence appeared to have intensified after growing outrage over police in Wisconsin shooting black driver Jacob Blake several times as he tried to get into his car — with his name a rallying call in the Portland demonstration.

The previous evening had also been declared a riot — with anti-police protesters even bringing out a mock guillotine to taunt the lines of officers, cops said. – READ MORE

