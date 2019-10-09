87 House Republicans Move to Censure Adam Schiff

Eighty-seven House Republicans have moved to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for telling a fictional story relating to President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eighty-seven House Republicans have joined the movement to rebuke Rep. Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs' legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.