86 of Virginia’s 95 Counties Now 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Eighty-six of Virginia’s 95 counties have declared themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

The Washington Examiner reports that “15 towns and cities” in Virginia have also made the declaration. This bring the total number of Second Amendment Sanctuaries to more than 100.

Early Tuesday Breitbart News reported that Virginia was hovering around 100 Second Amendment Sanctuary declarations. That night, Stafford County adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration, taking the state across the 100-resolution threshold.